Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Central California - US Geological Survey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the state of California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) data revealed.

The USGS data showed that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit hit central California with an epicenter near the border with the state of Nevada on Thursday afternoon.

A second 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit near the California city of Stockton seconds later, the data shows.