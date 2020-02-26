UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Indonesia's East - US Geological Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:16 PM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Indonesia's East - US Geological Survey

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesia's east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesia's east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 07:33 GMT.

Its epicenter was located at a depth of 61.2 kilometers (38 miles), 48 kilometers to the north-west from the village of Saumlaki.

Meanwhile, Xinhua news agency reported, citing China's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 6.7.

No casualties and damage has been reported so far.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Indonesia United States From

Recent Stories

Youth killed by lions attack in Lahore's park

37 seconds ago

How hardwork and determination catapulted this Pa ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Iran to Hold Consultations on Nuclear Coop ..

5 minutes ago

Provided maximum jobs and full share in government ..

19 minutes ago

Ankara Expects Upcoming Talks With Moscow to Resul ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Constitutional Amendments Do Not Envision ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.