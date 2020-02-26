(@FahadShabbir)

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesia's east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

The earthquake was registered at 07:33 GMT.

Its epicenter was located at a depth of 61.2 kilometers (38 miles), 48 kilometers to the north-west from the village of Saumlaki.

Meanwhile, Xinhua news agency reported, citing China's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 6.7.

No casualties and damage has been reported so far.