UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - European Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:14 PM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - European Seismologists

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data showed.

The earthquake was registered at 13:22 GMT. Its epicenter was located 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) southeast of the city of San Vicente at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.

Related Topics

Earthquake San Vicente Philippines

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

51 seconds ago

Spanish Dictator Franco Left Legacy of $1.9Mln to ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar to assume charge as 'minister for planni ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Cyprus Issue Ankara' ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner presides over meeting regarding soci ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.