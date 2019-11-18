Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - European Seismologists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:14 PM
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data showed
The earthquake was registered at 13:22 GMT. Its epicenter was located 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) southeast of the city of San Vicente at the depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.