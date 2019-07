MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered early morning on Saturday in the waters near the Philippines, according to data released by the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake took place at 02:37 GMT some 9 miles east of the island of Itbayat. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 6 miles.