Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Western Pacific Ocean - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred near the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake took place at 18:00 GMT about 76 kilometers (47 miles) northeast of the Anatahan island at a depth of 49 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquakes.