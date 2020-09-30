Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Taiwan

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday. The epicenter of the temblor was 39.4 kilometers (24.4 miles) east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 106.5 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau

It was also felt in other locations such as Hsinchu County, Taipei City, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County and Yunlin County. So far, there are no reports of damages.