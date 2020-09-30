UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Taiwan

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday. The epicenter of the temblor was 39.4 kilometers (24.4 miles) east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 106.5 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday. The epicenter of the temblor was 39.4 kilometers (24.4 miles) east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 106.

5 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It was also felt in other locations such as Hsinchu County, Taipei City, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County and Yunlin County. So far, there are no reports of damages.

World

