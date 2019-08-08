Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan - US Geological Survey

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan, the US Geological Survey's data showed.

The earthquake hit 16 kilometers (nearly 10 miles) to the southeast of the Suao township, located in the northwest of the island, at 21:26 GMT on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake laid at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There has been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.