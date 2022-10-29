Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Japan - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was detected off the coast of Japan on Friday, according to the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The underground tremor occurred at 8:56 p.m.

UTC (20:56 GMT)102 kilometers (63 miles) northeast of the city of Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, with the epicenter at a depth of 54 kilometers.

Earthquakes above magnitude 5 are considered to be "moderate" but capable of causing damage to poorly constructed buildings.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.