PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 9 (Sputnik) - A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The 5.9 magnitude seismic event took place in the early hours of Friday (local time). Its epicenter was located in the Sea of Okhotsk, 162 kilometers [over 100 miles] southwest of the settlement of Ust-Bolsheretsk," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there is no damage or casualties caused by the tremor. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.