PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) KAMCHATSKIY, November 27 (Sputnik) - A massive 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday in the seismically active area of Russia's Kuril Islands, the geophysical service of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

The earthquake took place at 16:59 local time (04:59 GMT). The epicenter was located 144 kilometers (89.

5 miles) from the town of Severo-Kurilsk at a depth of 73 kilometers.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving over 2,300 people killed.