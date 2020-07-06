UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Registered Near Vanuatu - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday in the South Pacific Ocean off the coast of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered at 18:50 GMT at the depth of 120.5 kilometers (74.8 miles). The epicenter was 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) southwest of the Port Olry village.

There are no reports on victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.

More Stories From World

