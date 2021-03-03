Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Greece - National Observatory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked the Thessaly region in central Greece on Wednesday, the National Observatory of Athens' geodynamics institute said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:16 local time (10:16 GMT). The epicenter was located near the town of Elassona, 250 kilometers (155 miles) north-west of Athens, at a depth of 2 kilometers.

No injuries and damage have been reported so far.