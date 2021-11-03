Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Chile - Seismological Center

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has occurred near the city of Los Andes in Chile, the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile has announced on Wednesday.

According to the preliminary information, the earthquake took place at 00:17 a.

m. local time (03:17 GMT) with its center located 35.57 kilometers (23 miles) east of Los Andes.

The National Emergency Office of the Chilean Interior Ministry says there is no risk of tsunami.