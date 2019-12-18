UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Near New Zealand's Raoul Island - US Geological Survey

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday off the coast of New Zealand's Raoul Island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 01:56 GMT. Its epicenter was located 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) to the south-west of the island, at the depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS added.

No casualties or damage has been reported.

