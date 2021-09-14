Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) An intense 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred off the eastern coast of Japan in the Philippine Sea on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The epicenter was located 230 kilometers (143 miles) southeast of the city of Shingu at a depth of 376 kilometers (233 miles).

According to nonprofit European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was felt as far as Minato, a special ward of Tokyo.

No further information on the possible casualties or damage has been reported.

The last severe earthquake in Japan occurred in 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 quake triggered a tsunami that later resulted in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in which 19,749 people died, 6,242 were injured, and 2,556 went missing.