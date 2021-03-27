Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Japan - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the southern Japanese Ryukyu Islands, the US Geological Survey says.

The tremor was recorded at 22:02 GMT on Friday, 147 kilometers (91 miles) north of the city of Hirara in the Okinawa Prefecture. The epicenter was located at a depth of 153 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.