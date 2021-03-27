UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Japan - US Geological Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Japan - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the southern Japanese Ryukyu Islands, the US Geological Survey says.

The tremor was recorded at 22:02 GMT on Friday, 147 kilometers (91 miles) north of the city of Hirara in the Okinawa Prefecture. The epicenter was located at a depth of 153 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Nuclear Alert Fukushima From

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

4 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

4 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

4 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

4 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.