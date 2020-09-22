UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Quake Hits Russia's Irkutsk Region, No Casualties - Emergencies Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Magnitude 5.9 Quake Hits Russia's Irkutsk Region, No Casualties - Emergencies Ministry

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Russia's Irkutsk Region, according to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"A magnitude 5.9 earthquake, class 14.7, intensity 8.

1, the epicenter in the Slyudyansky district of the Kultuk settlement, in Irkutsk and Slyudyanka magnitude was 5-6, there are no casualties or destructions," the department said on Instagram.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) previously reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake in the area of Lake Baikal. Tremors were recorded at 18.04 GMT (21.04 Moscow time).

Related Topics

Earthquake Moscow Russia Slyudyanka Irkutsk Instagram

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

12 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

7 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

7 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.