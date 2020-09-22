IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Russia's Irkutsk Region, according to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"A magnitude 5.9 earthquake, class 14.7, intensity 8.

1, the epicenter in the Slyudyansky district of the Kultuk settlement, in Irkutsk and Slyudyanka magnitude was 5-6, there are no casualties or destructions," the department said on Instagram.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) previously reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake in the area of Lake Baikal. Tremors were recorded at 18.04 GMT (21.04 Moscow time).