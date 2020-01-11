Magnitude 5.9 Quake Strikes Near Puerto Rico - USGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:51 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was registered at 12:54 GMT.
The epicenter was located 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the municipality of Guanica, at the depth of 5 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquake, and no tsunami threat has been issued.