Magnitude 5.9 Quake Strikes Near Puerto Rico - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was registered at 12:54 GMT.

The epicenter was located 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the municipality of Guanica, at the depth of 5 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquake, and no tsunami threat has been issued.