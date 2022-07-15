MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded on Thursday north of the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic school of Ecuador said.

"A magnitude 6 earthquake at 17:30:14 (22:30 GMT), depth of 57.83 kilometers (35.

5 miles), 12 kilometers away from the Simon Bolivar Canton in the Guayas Province," the institute said on Twitter.

According to local media, strong quakes could be felt in the cities of Guayaquil, Santo Domingo, Ambato, Sigchos, and Cuenca, as well as in the capital city of Quito.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings and infrastructure.