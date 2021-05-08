Magnitude-6 Earthquake Registered in Southern Australia - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the southern coast of the Australian island of Tasmania on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake was recorded at 15.21 UTC (15:21 GMT) with the epicenter located 1,296 kilometers (805 miles) south of the city of Hobart. The quake hit a depth of 23 kilometers.

No damages or casualties have been reported.