Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Off Alaska Coast - US Geological Survey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale was registered with an epicenter off the coast of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred 61 kilometers east of the city of Port Alsworth at a depth of 152,6 km, the USGS said on Tuesday evening.

No immediate reports of material damage on the coast or inland have been reported so far.