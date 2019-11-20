UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Argentina - National Seismological Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Argentina - National Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has been registered in the central part of Argentina, the national seismological center said on Wednesday.

Tremors occurred at 8.10 p.m. local time (23:10 GMT) on Tuesday. The epicenter was located 77 kilometers (47.8 miles) to the south-west of San Luis, at the depth of 14 kilometers.

There have not been any reports abut damage or casualties yet.

Related Topics

Earthquake San Luis Argentina

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

8 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

8 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

8 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

9 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.