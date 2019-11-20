Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Argentina - National Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has been registered in the central part of Argentina, the national seismological center said on Wednesday.

Tremors occurred at 8.10 p.m. local time (23:10 GMT) on Tuesday. The epicenter was located 77 kilometers (47.8 miles) to the south-west of San Luis, at the depth of 14 kilometers.

There have not been any reports abut damage or casualties yet.