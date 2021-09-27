UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Crete - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:38 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Crete early on Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Crete early on Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to seismological data, the earthquake struck at a 6.21 miles in depth at 15.53 miles southeast of the city of Heraklion.

Following the earthquake, EMSC reported five more, the largest one reaching a magnitude of 4.6.

As a result of tremors, two churches collapsed in Arkalochori, schools were evacuated across the island and a number of buildings saw significant damages. Local media reported that three people were trapped after the earthquake damaged buildings in which they were located. Rescue operations are underway.

