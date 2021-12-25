UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Tonga's Coast - US Geological Survey

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was registered on Saturday off the Tongan coast in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was registered on Saturday off the Tongan coast in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 12:39 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 105 kilometers (65 miles) deep 480 kilometers southwest from the city of Nuku'alofa.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire. Nukualofa's population is 22,400.

