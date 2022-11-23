- Home
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Western Turkey - EMSC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 06:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has hit western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a statement.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers and at a distance of 14 kilometers west-southwest of Duzce.
