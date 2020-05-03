UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has occurred west of Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 8:54 p.m. local time (11:54 GMT) with its epicenter located at the depth of 6.

2 miles, according to the agency.

Tremors with a level of seismic intensity up to three have been reported in the prefectures of Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Saga, and Kumamoto.

The agency added that the earthquake did not pose any risk of a tsunami.

