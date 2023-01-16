UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Occurs Off Indonesia's Coast - EMSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Occurs Off Indonesia's Coast - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of Indonesia's North Sumatra Province, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at 22:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (50 miles).

The epicenter was located about 153 kilometers southwest of the city of Pematangsiantar in North Sumatra, EMSC said. The city has a population of around 209,000 people.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Pematangsiantar Indonesia Sunday

Recent Stories

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

1 hour ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

3 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

3 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

5 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

7 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.