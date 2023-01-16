(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of Indonesia's North Sumatra Province, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at 22:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (50 miles).

The epicenter was located about 153 kilometers southwest of the city of Pematangsiantar in North Sumatra, EMSC said. The city has a population of around 209,000 people.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.