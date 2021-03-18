UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Recorded North of Algerian Coast - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake stroke on Thursday off the northern coast of Algeria, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The tremor was registered at 00:04 GMT 24 kilometers (about 15 miles) northeast of the city of Bejaia. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports of any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Algeria lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

