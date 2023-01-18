MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 00.34 GMT 61.4 kilometers (38.2 miles) north-northwest of the city of Gorontalo, located on the island of Sulawesi. The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 152.5 kilometers.

No casualties or damage were reported.