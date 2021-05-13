UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Registered In Panama - USGS

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Registered in Panama - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the Pacific coast of Panama, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremors were recorded at 09:49 GMT in the 151 kilometers (93.8 miles) southeast of the village of Punta de Burica. The epicenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Information about possible casualties and damage has been not reported.

More Stories From World

