Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Registered In Panama - USGS
Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the Pacific coast of Panama, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The tremors were recorded at 09:49 GMT in the 151 kilometers (93.8 miles) southeast of the village of Punta de Burica. The epicenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Information about possible casualties and damage has been not reported.