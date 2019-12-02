A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands in the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands in the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey said on Monday.

The tremors were registered at 05:01 GMT on Monday 60 kilometers (37.

3 miles) east of Amatignak Island. The epicenter of the quake was recorded at the depth of 27.3 kilometers (16.8 miles).

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

In late November, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the Aleutian and Andreanof Islands in Alaska.