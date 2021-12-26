Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Island In Southwestern Japan - Meteorological Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:40 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the island of Miyakojima in southwestern Japan on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
According to the agency, the tremors were felt at around 5:26 pm local time (8:26 GMT). The earthquake's depth was at about 40 km (24.85 miles).
No tsunami warnings have been issued. There were no reports of victims or destruction as a result of the earthquake.