Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - European Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:48 PM

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the tremor was recorded at 13:40 GMT with the epicenter of the earthquake being located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 106 kilometers south-east of the city of Pundaguitan.

There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami alert has been declared.

