MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) OSCOW, October 23 (Sputnik) ” A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in the southeastern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 01:46 GMT in the West Chile Rise, 1,545 kilometers (some 960 miles) northwest of the Chilean town of Hanga Roa.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No tsunami alert has been declared.

The West Chile Rise lies along a boundary between the Nazca and Antarctic tectonic plates and therefore is a seismologically active area.