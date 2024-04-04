Open Menu

Magnitude-6.0 Quake Shakes Northeast Japan, No Tsunami Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck off northeastern Japan's Fukushima region on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake, whose epicentre had a depth of 40 kilometres (25 miles) and which was also felt in Tokyo.

Japan, one of the world's most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of Thursday's quake at 6.1, with a depth of 40.1 kilometres.

It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan.

Wednesday's magnitude-7.4 quake damaged dozens of buildings in Taiwan and prompted tsunami warnings as far as Japan and the Philippines.

