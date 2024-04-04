Magnitude-6.0 Quake Shakes Northeast Japan, No Tsunami Alert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck off northeastern Japan's Fukushima region on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake, whose epicentre had a depth of 40 kilometres (25 miles) and which was also felt in Tokyo.
Japan, one of the world's most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes.
The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild.
The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of Thursday's quake at 6.1, with a depth of 40.1 kilometres.
It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan.
Wednesday's magnitude-7.4 quake damaged dozens of buildings in Taiwan and prompted tsunami warnings as far as Japan and the Philippines.
Recent Stories
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
More Stories From World
-
Foden hits hat-trick as Man City crush Aston Villa32 minutes ago
-
Togo delays April elections over political reforms33 minutes ago
-
Wirtz hits double as Leverkusen reach German Cup final53 minutes ago
-
Three companies in the running for NASA's next Moon rover53 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Rimini Street, Inc.8 hours ago
-
Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents8 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe declares El Nino drought a national disaster8 hours ago
-
Nine dead, over 1,000 injured in Taiwan's strongest quake in decades9 hours ago
-
Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents9 hours ago
-
Togo delays April elections over political reforms9 hours ago
-
World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive9 hours ago