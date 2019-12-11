Magnitude 6.0 Quake Strikes Off Japan Coast in Pacific Near Izu Islands - EMSC

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near Japan's Izu islands, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

The quake occurred at 17:05 GMT, with an epicenter 360 miles south of Tokyo at a 12 mile depth, according to the EMSC website.

No casualties and damage have been reported.