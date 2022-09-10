Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - US Geological Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 06:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Indonesia on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey's (USGS) data.
The underground tremor was recorded at 11:31 p.m. UTC (23:31 GMT). The epicenter was located 262 kilometers (162 miles) southeast of the Indonesian island of Biak, at a depth of 29.4 kilometers.
There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.