UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - US Geological Survey

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:39 PM

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - US Geological Survey

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake took place on Saturday along Indonesia's easternmost Papua region, the US Geological Survey reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake took place on Saturday along Indonesia's easternmost Papua region, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake was registered at 12:11 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Indonesia

Recent Stories

Govt making policy for economic stability: Abdul R ..

2 minutes ago

Brescia drop Balotelli after training ground bust- ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign office calls Norwegian ambassador to conde ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul, Tokyo Agree to Work Together on Setting Up ..

6 minutes ago

All set for holding bye-election LA-3 in free, fai ..

6 minutes ago

Over 200 acres of forest land retrieved of illegal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.