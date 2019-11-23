Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - US Geological Survey

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake took place on Saturday along Indonesia 's easternmost Papua region, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake was registered at 12:11 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.