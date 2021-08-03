Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Indonesian Coast - ESMC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (ESMC).

The earthquake was recorded on Monday at 22:48 UTC.

The epicenter was located 246 kilometers west of the city of Bengkulu on the island of Sumatra and was at a depth of 53 kilometers.

No one was reported injured and no reports about possible destruction have been received.