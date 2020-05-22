UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Mexico - National Seismological Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:42 PM

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was registered off Mexico's coast on Friday, the National Seismological Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was registered off Mexico's coast on Friday, the National Seismological Service said.

According to the service, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 200 kilometers (124 miles) to the south-east of the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, at the depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was recorded at 08:46 GMT.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

