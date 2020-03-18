Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Vanuatu Coast - USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has hit off the coast of the island state of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was registered at 03:13 UTC. The epicenter was located 97 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of the village of Sola. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 178.8 kilometers (111 miles).

There have been no reports about possible casualties or destruction.