Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Occurs in Northwestern Argentina - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has occurred in Argentina's northwestern province of Jujuy, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:54 GMT, 90.7 miles west of the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, with its epicenter located at the depth of 112.4 miles, according to the EMSC.

There have been no reports on victims and damage.