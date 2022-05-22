Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Occurs in Philippines - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) informs.

The quake occurred at 21:50 GMT on Saturday, at a depth of about 109 miles (175 kilometers), EMSC said.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake occurred at a depth of 80 miles.

EMSC said that the earthquake struck about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of Nasugbu. According to USGS, the quake hit 0.6 miles northeast of Bungahan.

There were no immediate reports of any damages.