Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Occurs South Of Panama - USGS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:20 AM

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Occurs South of Panama - USGS

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has hit south of Panama, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake occurred at 20:56 GMT on Saturday, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Punta de Burica, at a depth of about 6 miles (9.

1 kilometers), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

The seismological services of Panama and Costa Rica estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.4 and 5.9, respectively.

