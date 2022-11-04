UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Recorded In Gulf Of California - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Recorded in Gulf of California - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has been recorded in the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 10:02 GMT 80.3 kilometers (49.9 miles) southwest of the Mexican town of Bahia de Kino with a population of 6,050 people. The source of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Mexico

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

44 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.