Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Recorded in Gulf of California - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has been recorded in the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 10:02 GMT 80.3 kilometers (49.9 miles) southwest of the Mexican town of Bahia de Kino with a population of 6,050 people. The source of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were no reports of casualties or damage.