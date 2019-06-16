UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom Of Tonga - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:10 AM

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom of Tonga - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor occurred at 10:56 a.m. local time (21:56 on Saturday GMT), with the epicenter located 97 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of the town of Ohonua at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages, or victims caused by the earthquake.

The Kingdom of Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Tonga Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

4 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

4 hours ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.