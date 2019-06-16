Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom of Tonga - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor occurred at 10:56 a.m. local time (21:56 on Saturday GMT), with the epicenter located 97 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of the town of Ohonua at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages, or victims caused by the earthquake.

The Kingdom of Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.