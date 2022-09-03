Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Registered Off Papua New Guinea - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey's (USGS) data.

The earthquake was registered at 10:39 a.m. UTC (22:39 GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 111 kilometers (69 miles) southwest of the Papuan city of Kandrian, New Britain Island, at a depth of 127 kilometers.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.