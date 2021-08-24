Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Near Kuril Islands - US Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of the Kuril Islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The tremor was registered at 05:37 GMT 222 kilometers (138 miles) northeast of the Russian town of Severo-Kurilsk, with the epicenter located at a depth of 38.

7 kilometers.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake.

No tsunami alert has been declared, according to the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences.