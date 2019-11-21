Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Laos Close to Thai Border - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit northwestern Laos close to Thailand's border early on Thursday, the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed.

The earthquake was registered at 23:50 GMT on Wednesday with its epicenter located at the depth of 33 kilometers (20.

5 miles).

It hit 220 kilometers to the northwest of the capital of Vientiane, and 53 kilometers to the northwest of the town of Sainyabuli.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.