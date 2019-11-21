UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Laos Close To Thai Border - EMSC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:40 AM

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Laos Close to Thai Border - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit northwestern Laos close to Thailand's border early on Thursday, the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed.

The earthquake was registered at 23:50 GMT on Wednesday with its epicenter located at the depth of 33 kilometers (20.

5 miles).

It hit 220 kilometers to the northwest of the capital of Vientiane, and 53 kilometers to the northwest of the town of Sainyabuli.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.

Related Topics

Earthquake Thailand Vientiane Laos Border

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

6 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

6 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

6 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

6 hours ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.