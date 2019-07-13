UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Japan's Kyushu Island - USGS

Sat 13th July 2019 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the Naze area of Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, located on the Kyushu Island, the US Geological Survey (USGS) data showed early on Saturday.

The epicenter of the quake was located 174 kilometers (108 miles) to the northwest of Naze at the depth of 237.7 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

